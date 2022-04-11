Jackson police confirm shooting at local gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened near the corner of Casey Jones Lane and US 45 Bypass at the Mobil gas station.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information was provided by authorities at this time.

