Mrs. Ethel Mae Henderson was born on December 5, 1946, in Madison County, TN. She departed this life on April 8, 2022, in Jackson, TN.

Open Visitation will be from 10:00 am-1:00 pm on Thursday. April 14, 2022, at Unity Temple COGIC. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm at Unity Temple COGIC. Interment will be in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com