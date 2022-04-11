Rep. Chris Todd visits USJ to honor Lady Bruins soccer team

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local soccer team was honored for their achievement.

The University School of Jackson’s Lady Bruins soccer team took home a win at their state championship game last fall, and state Representative Chris Todd presented a proclamation to honor that win.

“The team won the TSSAA Division 2 state championship last fall in Chattanooga,” Todd said. “It is just a real excitement, especially Jackson. Just excited to bring this resolution from the Tennessee General Assembly to the school and present it this morning.”

The women played against Battle Ground Academy in the championship and ultimately came out on top.

Todd says he is proud to be able to honor achievements in his district.

“To be able to do something like this, and recognize a team that has worked very hard for many years to accomplish a goal like this, is just an additional honor that I can’t even explain,” said Todd. “Very excited to be able to come here and share this with the whole USJ family.”

Lady Bruins Coach Paul Conway says not only was the win been a big accomplishment, but getting recognized is just a special.

“For them, at the end of it to lift our trophy was pretty special, and a day like today is just as special because you are kind of being recognized by the City of Jackson and that is a great achievement,” Conway said.

Conway says the last time the Lady Bruins took home a championship win was in 2010 and 2011. And he says not only did they win, but they have reserved their place in USJ history.

“Now we can look back at the group that have done it in the past and they will be recognized alongside them, is quite rewarding for the players,” said Conway.

Coming off of their win, Conway says they are putting full focus into the next season, and will hopefully take home another win.

