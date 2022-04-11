William Guthrie “Bill” Wilson, age 61, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Bill will be conducted on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Cairo Baptist Church of Bells at 3:00 P.M. A visitation for the Wilson family will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Cairo Baptist Church of Bells from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour at 3:00 P.M. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Bill was born in Murray, KY on May 13, 1960, to the late Loman Brown Parrish and Rosalee Roberts Wilson. He was a member of the Cairo Baptist Church of Bells, TN and worked as an LPN for many years. He was also preceded in death by one son: Jeremy Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of over 42 years: Donna Kaye Armour Wilson of Bells, TN; his step-grandmother: Frances Roberts of Murray, KY; four daughters: Crystal Wilson (Ron) of Humboldt, TN, Rachel Patterson (David) of Humboldt, TN, Rebecca Wilson (Eric) of Martin, TN, Brittany Wilson (Cody) of Milan, TN; three brothers: Steve Parrish of KY, Toy Parrish of KY, Chris Wilson (Sherry) of Big Sandy, TN; two sisters: Melinda Carol Wilson Pate of Paris, TN, Mitzi Parrish Sebben of KY; He leaves a legacy of 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

—