Bills targeting transgender athletes creep forward in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bills targeting transgender athletes are inching closer to becoming law in Tennessee.

After a discussion on Wednesday, a bill designed to keep trans women out of higher education sports was voted to continue 27-4.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari says the bill could prevent the state from being in compliance with NCAA rules, could impact Tennessee’s athletes, and adds that the bill is discriminatory.

“I just think that it is discriminatory. It is something that we should not be putting our regulations on. It is really wrong when you think about someone who identifies as a certain gender and is unable to play a sport because of that. And I don’t really like the narrative of ‘We have to protect our women athletes.’ I think our women athletes do a great job of competing and protecting themselves,” Akbari said.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Joey Hensley, says that the bill is aimed at keeping women’s sports fair.

He says that trans women have an unfair advantage.

“We have seen in other states, biological males competing against females. Men whether they are on hormones, or whether they have treatments, they still have more muscle mass, they have faster reflexes, and they are generally bigger and stronger,” Hensley said.

When asked if he had spoken to a trans person about the bill, or if he knew how many trans athletes were in the state, he said he had not spoken to any nor knew of any in the state.

“I don’t know of any in Tennessee, but we have certainly all seen them competing in other states. Lia Thomas, the swimmer that won the 500-meter freestyle, I believe is what she won, he won. We saw the track and field athletes in other states win awards. So we have seen it happen in other states. I don’t know of a personal example in Tennessee, but we don’t want it to happen in Tennessee,” Hensley said.

Sen. Jeff Yarbo read to the Senate about Utah’s bill that impacted just four trans athletes, and said that research shows that showing acceptance to trans individuals can reduce suicide.

Afterwards, he added his own words.

“I would just echo those remarks and think that we can find a better way to do right. To both ensure safety and protect the integrity of sports, but also to frankly save lives,” Yarbro said.

Also in the session, the Senate voted to continue HB 1895, which allows the state to withhold funds for a district that does not determine a student’s gender for participation in middle or high school sports.

This is an add-on to last year’s bill requiring K-12 to also base school sports on an athlete’s original birth certificate.

“This bill just sets up a penalty. Of course we hope that no LEA does not abide by the policy, but if they do not, this just sets up a process. It doesn’t put any number or any amount of money, but just has the state board come up with the rules,” Hensley said.

Yarbro shared concerns about the state already facing litigation over last year’s bill.

He also expressed concerns over the athletes impacted by the bill.

“There’s no indication that this is a problem in Tennessee schools. But what there is indication of a problem is that there are kids who feel targeted by this legislature. And these are, oftentimes, kids who are struggling with a lot that most of us don’t understand. And, oftentimes, are more likely to be at risk of committing suicide than anyone else,” Yarbro said.

