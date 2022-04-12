Congressman visits Humboldt for art show

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One West Tennessee high school student’s art work will soon be on display for everyone to see.

Tuesday evening, U.S. Congressman David Kustoff hosted an in-person Congressional Art Show and reception at the West Tennessee Regional Art Center in Humboldt.

This annual competition is a nationwide effort by the members of the United States House of Representatives.

The winning artwork from each Congressional district across the country will be displayed in the United States Capitol.

“We have high schools from all across West Tennessee that submit the top artwork from their students. We’ve had a committee that chooses the winner and its representative of West Tennessee,” Kustoff said.

The winning artwork was created by Obion County High School student Ashton Martin.

The first-place candidate will have the opportunity to participate in the National Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

