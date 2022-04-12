Dresden residents anxious ahead of potential storm

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Four months after the town of Dresden was struck by a tornado, there could potentially be more severe weather heading their way.











“There’s a high feeling of anxiety and anticipation by our citizens, and there’s been a lot of talk in our community about this upcoming storm warning and about the potential for a tornado. So people are fearful that we might have a repeat of December 10,” said Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn.

Washburn says this time the town has safety measures set in place in case the storm heads their way.

“We have a storm shelter that’s going to be open in the courthouse behind us, and it’s going to be open from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow night, which is the forecast of danger time for this upcoming storm,” Washburn said.

Washburn says it’s important that residents be weather aware to ensure they are prepared for what is to come.

“It’s important that they seek a shelter that is appropriate for a tornado. That might be a basement of a home or a storm shelter or some type of hardened structure that is not likely to be blown away by a tornado or high winds,” Washburn said.

Washburn says it’s important to stay informed of potential severe weather any way you can.

