Georita Mae Ring Yant, age 79, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Harmon “Sonny” Yant, went to heaven on Monday evening, April 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Georita was born November 25, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late William Elvin Ring and Nellie Maryann Bohanann Ring. She was married January 14, 1961 to Harmon “Sonny” Yant. She had longed for years to reunite with her husband who called her BEAUTIFUL Lady for 54 years. That loving name means so much because she truly was beautiful both inside and out. Her beauty overflowed as she taught and instilled in each of us what the real meaning of what beauty was. It was about being kind and loving; not judging others and forgiving at all costs. Her legacy will endure forever in the way she loved.

They truly lived out their vows of “in sickness and in health” as they both struggled through much illness and too many surgeries to count. After polio, strokes and four types of cancer, she continued to fight so she could love on her family just a little longer.

Heaven has gained a mighty warrior. We already miss her quick wit and sense of humor. She spent her entire life in church, ministry and southern gospel music. If there were a way to describe her, it would be selfless giver. She gave when she had nothing to give and trusted that God would provide.

She loved to go on vacation, eat out and go shopping, so in true fashion, she was driven through the Wal-Mart parking lot with her family as a final tribute. She is now in heaven singing in the choir and teaching angels perfect harmony.

Mrs. Yant is survived by four children, Steve Yant, Kelly Bradley, Amy Goad and Nancy Hankins; her best friend and sister since childhood, Patsy Mitchell; three siblings, Tom Ring, Denise Suthoff and Donna Emory; six grandchildren, Alexis Smith (Alex), Payton Robertson (Levi), Steven Yant (Effie), Brandy Brinser (Billy), Gene Bradley (Jenn) and Kate Bradley; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Yant will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Tom Ring officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. Instead of a formal funeral, following the service, come join the family for some southern gospel music and dinner on the grounds at Momma’s house located at 590 Fawn Drive in Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

