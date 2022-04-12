Funeral service for Joe Ann Cole, age 61, will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. John No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark, TN.

Mrs. Cole died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Milan General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Cole will be Monday, April 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

