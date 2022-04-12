John Paul Butler, Jr. age 51, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Paul was born in Brownsville, TN on December 9, 1970, to the late John Paul Butler Sr. and Alice Faye Jackson Howell. He worked on the Road Crew for the Tennessee Department of Transportation for many years. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Mr. Butler is survived by one sister: Teresa Hobock (Terry) of Mercer, TN; one niece: Trisha Pruitt (Adam) of Jackson, TN; one nephew: Kane Hobock (Jessica) of Medon, TN; one great-nephew: Eli Pruitt of Jackson, TN. He leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

The Butler family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.