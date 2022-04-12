Mugshots : Madison County : 04/11/22 – 04/12/22

Zamya Carter Zamya Carter: Failure to appear

Amiracle Myatt Amiracle Myatt: Simple domestic assault

Bert Bailey Bert Bailey: Public intoxication

Bobbie Benner Bobbie Benner: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Bradley Morris Bradley Morris: Failure to appear



Carlotta Murrell Carlotta Murrell: Criminal trespass

Clayton Nelvis Clayton Nelvis: Criminal impersonation

Daquan Brown Daquan Brown: Shoplifting/theft of property

David Sory David Sory: Public intoxication

David White David White: Violation of probation



Dontavious Holliday Dontavious Holliday: Failure to appear

Drevarion Pirtle Drevarion Pirtle: Violation of probation

Frederick Horton Frederick Horton: Simple domestic assault

Hunter Johnson Hunter Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jacovas Barbee Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Joshua Johnson Joshua Johnson: Criminal impersonation

Kimberly Riley Kimberly Riley: Contempt of court

Kimberly Taylor Kimberly Taylor: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Macques Turner Macques Turner: Failure to appear

Marcus Graves Marcus Graves: Violation of parole



Sonia Williams Sonia Williams: Violation of probation

Tevin McDaniel Tevin McDaniel: Schedule VI drug violations

Virgina Paczkowska Virgina Paczkowska: Theft under $999/theft from building

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/12/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.