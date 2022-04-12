Mugshots : Madison County : 04/11/22 – 04/12/22 April 12, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Zamya Carter Zamya Carter: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Amiracle Myatt Amiracle Myatt: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Bert Bailey Bert Bailey: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption Bobbie Benner Bobbie Benner: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Bradley Morris Bradley Morris: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Carlotta Murrell Carlotta Murrell: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption Clayton Nelvis Clayton Nelvis: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption Daquan Brown Daquan Brown: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption David Sory David Sory: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption David White David White: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Dontavious Holliday Dontavious Holliday: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Drevarion Pirtle Drevarion Pirtle: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Frederick Horton Frederick Horton: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Hunter Johnson Hunter Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Hunter Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Jacovas Barbee Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Joshua Johnson Joshua Johnson: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption Kimberly Riley Kimberly Riley: Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption Kimberly Taylor Kimberly Taylor: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Macques Turner Macques Turner: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Marcus Graves Marcus Graves: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption Sonia Williams Sonia Williams: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Tevin McDaniel Tevin McDaniel: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Virgina Paczkowska Virgina Paczkowska: Theft under $999/theft from building Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter