Presentation teaches listeners to trace their ancestry

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the the Mid-West Tennessee Genealogical Society met Tuesday evening at the Jackson-Madison County Library in downtown Jackson.

Presentation teaches listeners to trace their ancestry

Presentation teaches listeners to trace their ancestry

Guest speaker Ricky Long presented a program titled “Estates: Hidden Clues in Grandpa’s Will.”

The program offered information for those searching for clues about their ancestors by tracing information in old records and how to interpret them.

“It tells us things, for instance what land our ancestors did own, who their children were by who was mentioned, then name of the estates, where they may have owned other things we didn’t know about. Sometimes these inventories will give us a clue what they did for a living,” Long said.

Long says being familiar with the laws and customs of the time can help those studying genealogy uncover hidden clues.

Find more local news here.