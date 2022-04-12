Regina M. German, age 84, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late John N. German, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022.

Regina was born August 2, 1937 in Saint John’s Newfoundland, Canada. Known to her friends as Jean, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, working in her flowerbeds and being outdoors. She would spend hours in her swing admiring her flowers and vegetables that she nursed. Mrs. German was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, Tennessee.

One of her favorite places to go was Jim’s farm, watching the grandchildren play and grow up. She loved helping Jim in the kitchen prepare feasts for the visitors… and for a little woman, she could put away some food! She was well-known at the Navy Base Exchange in Millington, Tennessee, where she loved to go eat her chicken on Wednesdays and do her weekly shopping. Jean was also well-known at Coilmaster, the manufacturing plant that her son, James, owned and her son, John, worked at for many years, for taking sweet treats to share with everyone.

Mrs. German is survived by three children, John M. German of Moscow, TN, James M. German of Bath Springs, TN and Lisa M. Edwards (Stan) of Springville, TN; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ashley Tatum.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.