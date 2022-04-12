Tdot Promotes Safety With National Work Zone Awareness Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week and the Tennessee Department of Transportation is asking motorists to work with them by moving over and slowing down for highway workers.

“Move over, slow down. The motorists have one responsibility when they’re behind the wheel and that’s just driving safely,” said Nichole Lawrence, the Community Relations Officer for TDOT.

TDOT launched the Work With Us safety campaign in 2017 to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.

“One life lost is is too many. But when we had three in one year in 2016, you know, we just said that’s enough. We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to push this message,” Lawrence said.

“The key to using extra caution on the road is eliminating distractions. Some things to avoid while driving include using your cellphone, using the GPS, adjusting audio or climate control, eating or drinking, looking in the mirror, talking to passengers, and dealing with children or pets in the back seat,” Lawrence said. “In 2021 we had just a hair over 4,000 work zone accidents. So that’s over 4,000 opportunities that someone could have been killed.”

In West Tennessee there are 800 TDOT employees and 75% of them are out on the road every day.

Over the years, TDOT has lost a total of 112 employees in the line of duty.

“That is our office out in the field. And at the end of the day, we want to go home just like everyone else does too,” Lawrence said.

Throughout this week, TDOT honors those who lost their lives.

Lawrence says they will also use social media to broaden awareness of the importance of driving safe and undistracted, especially through work zones.

TDOT’s overhead dynamic message signs will display work zone safety messages on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

Prominent buildings and bridges will be lighted in orange, and “Work With Us – Move over, slow down” signs are posted at work zones across the state.

Wednesday, April 13 is Wear Orange Day. Please show your support for National Work Zone Awareness by wearing orange.

