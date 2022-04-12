Weakley County Courthouse to be opened as storm shelter

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the potential storms on Wednesday, a local courthouse will be serving as shelter.

Weakley County Emergency Management says the Weakley County Courthouse will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. as a storm shelter.

Staff will be where to sign people in. You are encouraged to bring a chair and any medication or medical equipment that you might need during the storm.

