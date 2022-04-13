Bolivar residents react to the possibility of severe weather

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 9.11.41 PM

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — We talked with residents of a local town to see how they prepared for today’s threat of severe weather.



Several people in Bolivar we spoke with say they felt prepared for the potential severe weather.

Ledarius Pirtle says the weather turned out exactly how he imagined, just some heavy rain, but he says it’s always better to prepare for the worst.

Pirtle also says with heavy rain, the best advice he could give someone is to slow down.

“We’ve been taking it serious because you never know what can happen and if it gets any worse, we’re supposed to go down to the basement. Don’t go fast because you never know, tires could be bad and accidents happen,” said Pirtle.

Many say they are thankful the weather wasn’t that severe.