Carl Perkins Center marks 40 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Carl Perkins Center celebrated 40 years of providing prevention, healing and hope.

To commemorate the four decades and to mark National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the center held a ribbon cutting.

April is a month to educate and spread awareness on child abuse and what abuse looks like.

To mark the month, you can wear a blue ribbon.

If you want to help the center, you can volunteer any way you want to.

Whether it’s with the youth, helping in the office, or helping with transportation, the Carl Perkins Center is always welcoming volunteers.

“We do training and we have volunteers that serve as parent aides to help the parents with the kids. And we also have super-friends, which work directly, kind of like a big brother, big sister program. That is real important to the kids cause a lot of times they don’t have anyone that they can really count on,” said Carl Perkins Center President and CEO Pam Nash.

To become a volunteer for the center, click here.

