Cody Nance meet & greet to kickoff PBR ticket sales

PARIS, Tenn. — Fans will have the chance to meet Cody Nance at a special event in Paris this weekend.

A meet and greet will be held for Nance at Trolingers BBQ on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event serves as a kickoff for ticket sales of the PBR in Paris on July 1 & 2.

In addition to the meet and greet, festivities will continue until 2 p.m., featuring a mechanical bull and merchandise sales.

Those who purchase a PBR ticket in-person at the event will be treated to a coupon for a free Trolinger’s BBQ sandwich.

