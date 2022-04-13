Delta Dental offering free mouthguards to Tennessee athletes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One organization is wanting to keep the mouths of our state’s athletes safe.

Delta Dental of Tennessee says that a new initiative is meant to encourage the use of mouthguards by athletes of every age and ability.

“As a dentist, I saw many accidents involving the mouth that could have been prevented with a mouthguard, from cuts in the mouth to tooth loss,” said Phil Wenk, CEO of Delta Dental. “A mouthguard should be as essential as the uniform.”

Delta Dental says that the free boil and bite mouthguards will be given away for free to coaches and leagues across that state who order for athletes ages 10 and under.

