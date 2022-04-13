FBI in Memphis warns of ‘sextortion’ of teenagers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI in Memphis is warning about an increase in “sextortion.”

The FBI says it has seen an increase of sextortion involving teenagers in Middle and West Tennessee, which is when a minor is tricked by an adult to perform explicit activity over video, and is then recorded by the scammer.

The scammer, who typically poses as a young girl, then uses the recording to extort the victim for money, the FBI says.

“Sexual predators can victimize children or teens in their own homes through the devices they use for gaming, homework, and communicating with friends,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “We want parents and caregivers to talk with their children about schemes like this as education is key to stopping these individuals.”

The FBI shared the following tips to protect you and your children online:

Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.

Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.

Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org).

Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it.

Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.

You can learn more about sextortion here.

