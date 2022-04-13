Mugshots : Madison County : 04/12/22 – 04/13/22

Lionel Champion Lionel Champion: Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Darrie Jackson Darrie Jackson: Shoplifting/theft of property

Gregory Reynolds Gregory Reynolds: Theft under $999

Horatio Harrison Horatio Harrison: Violation of community corrections

Ivra Cole Ivra Cole: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



James Greer James Greer: Simple domestic assault

James Rich James Rich: Aggravated assault

Javon Brown Javon Brown: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Karen Curtis Karen Curtis: Failure to appear

Kathy Comacho Kathy Comacho: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Mario Sims Mario Sims: Disorderly conduct

Maurico Woods Maurico Woods: Violation of community corrections

Robert Edwards Robert Edwards: Violation of order of protection

Samuel Jones Samuel Jones: Violation of community corrections

William Jeter William Jeter: Violation of probation, failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/13/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.