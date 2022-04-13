Mugshots : Madison County : 04/12/22 – 04/13/22
Lionel Champion
Lionel Champion: Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license
Darrie Jackson
Darrie Jackson: Shoplifting/theft of property
Gregory Reynolds
Gregory Reynolds: Theft under $999
Horatio Harrison
Horatio Harrison: Violation of community corrections
Ivra Cole
Ivra Cole: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
James Greer
James Greer: Simple domestic assault
James Rich
James Rich: Aggravated assault
Javon Brown
Javon Brown: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license
Karen Curtis
Karen Curtis: Failure to appear
Kathy Comacho
Kathy Comacho: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Mario Sims
Mario Sims: Disorderly conduct
Maurico Woods
Maurico Woods: Violation of community corrections
Robert Edwards
Robert Edwards: Violation of order of protection
Samuel Jones
Samuel Jones: Violation of community corrections
William Jeter
William Jeter: Violation of probation, failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/13/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.