Red Cross tells Tennesseans to be ready for storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Red Cross wants Tennesseans to be weather aware ahead of Wednesday’s potential storms.

In a news release, they shared what you need to know about tornadoes:

Tornadoes can happen anywhere, at any time of day but are most likely to occur between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The United States averages more than 1,250 tornadoes every year.

Most tornadoes occur east of the Rocky Mountains.

The areas where we see the most tornadoes seem to be moving from the Plains states to the Southeast and Midwest, especially to states along the Mississippi River.

The Red Cross also shared tips on keeping your family safe:

KNOW YOUR COMMUNITY’S WARNING SYSTEM. There are different ways to notify people about tornadoes. Many communities use sirens intended for outdoor warning purposes.

IDENTIFY A SAFE PLACE IN YOUR HOME where you can gather your family – a basement, storm cellar or interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. In a high rise, pick a hallway in the center of the building as you may not have enough time to get to the lowest floor.

MAKE SURE ALL CELL PHONES ARE FULLY CHARGED.

SECURE ITEMS OUTSIDE that can be picked up by the wind.

If you live in a mobile home, find a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. NO MOBILE HOME IS SAFE IN A TORNADO.

KNOW THE WARNINGS. A tornado watch means a tornado is possible. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted, on the ground, or indicated by weather radar. IMMEDIATELY GO TO YOUR SAFE PLACE.

WATCH FOR TORNADO DANGER SIGNS: dark, often greenish clouds, wall cloud, cloud of debris.

BRING YOUR ANIMALS INDOORS and maintain direct control of them.

IF YOU ARE OUTSIDE, look for the closest option to seek safe shelter in a basement, storm shelter or sturdy building.

IF YOU CAN'T WALK TO SHELTER, get into a vehicle, and try to drive to a safe shelter.

IF STRONG WINDS AND DEBRIS ARE OCCURRING, pull over and put your vehicle in park. Keep your seat belt on and engine running. Protect your head by leaning down below the windows, covering your head with your hands and a blanket or jacket.

STAY AWAY FROM BRIDGES AND HIGHWAY OVERPASSES.

They also shared what to do after a tornado.

Keep listening to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, and local authorities for updated information.

If you are trapped, cover your mouth with a cloth or mask to avoid breathing dust. Try to send a text, bang on a pipe or wall, or use a whistle instead of shouting.

Stay clear of fallen power lines or broken utility lines.

Do not enter damaged buildings until you are told that they are safe.

Save your phone calls for emergencies. Phone systems are often down or busy after a disaster. Use text messaging or social media to communicate with family and friends.

Be careful during clean-up. Wear thick-soled shoes, long pants, and work gloves.

The Red Cross says to keep the following items with you during storms:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered or hand crank radios on hand

Copies of important documents (proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Extra cash

