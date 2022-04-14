Dyer Co. man facing prison time after fraudulent boat registration

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyer County man was arrested for tax fraud and theft after registering two boats.

On Monday, April 11, 28-year-old Cullen Jones was indicted on two counts of crimes against revenue officers and two counts of theft. The indictments allege that Jones submitted false documents while registering boats at the Dyer County Clerk’s Office.

On Tuesday, Jones turned himself in at the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, with a bond set at $5,000. Documents show that Jones made bond and was released from custody shortly after his arrest.

Tennessee Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano says the department aggressively pursues criminal sanctions and demands accountability regarding fraudulent activity by taxpayers, and Jones’ arrest underscores the efforts to enforce tax laws in Tennessee.

According to a news release, Jones could be sentenced to two years in prison and fined up to $3,000 for each count if convicted.

If you suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws, you can call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) 372-8389.

For more local crime stories, click here.