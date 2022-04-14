Freed-Hardeman holds 45th annual Makin’ Music

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Students at Freed-Hardeman University took the stage last Friday and Saturday for the 45th annual Makin’ Music production.















This marked Makin’ Music’s in-person return after going virtual in 2020 and 2021.

The production showcases the talents of hundreds of FHU students as cast members and show staff, with this year’s show bringing a return to normalcy and a packed house.

The sweepstakes trophy was awarded to Xi Chi Delta’s “The Spirit of the Samurai,” directed by Peyton Cain, Hailey Harrington, Elijah Hester, Ella Rhodes, Mac Shelton, and Laura Beth Welch.

The runner-up spot went to Sigma Rho’s “Rumble at the Raceway,” with the FHU Variants’ “The Sounds of Sirens” taking third place.

Additional honors were given to the winners of six judged categories, including best choreography, best costuming and more.

This year’s show was dedicated to retired administrator and faculty member Roy Sharp, who thanked students for the honor via live stream.

FHU President David Shannon said, “Moments like Makin’ Music remind us just how wonderful the relationships built at Freed-Hardeman are. We’re grateful for the talent of our students and lifetime memories that are made because of Makin’ Music.”

