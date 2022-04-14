Kenneth Wayne Antle, age 82, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, April 7, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Kenneth was born June 27, 1939 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the son of the late Edwin Antle and Hattie Crowley Antle. As soon as he could, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Base in Millington, Tennessee. There, he met his first wife, Sylvia Wilson. The two were married and had two children, Roger and DeeDee.

Kenneth followed a career path in law enforcement as an office and homicide investigator, to which he simultaneously served three counties and helped solve numerous cases. Following a divorce, he later met his life partner, Francis A. James, to which he remained with until his last day. He was especially close to her son, Michael James, and the two of them worked closely together for many years. Kenneth loved his God and his country and spoke of both regularly.

Mr. Antle is survived by two children, Roger E. Antle and Dolores J. Antle; his brother, Conray Antle; two grandchildren, Matthew Antle and Zachary Antle; ten great-grandchildren, Avery, Alivia, Camden, Coen, Kinleigh, Caleb, Annalyn, Cayden, Kyleigh and Makenzie; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Dennis, Ronnie, Buddy, Neil, Roger, Bobby, Dolores, Beverly, Ruth, Marianne, Hattie, Herbert and Jimmy.

Memorial Services for Mr. Antle will be held at 5 P.M. Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Antle will be from 4 to 5 P.M. Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.