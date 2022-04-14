Lifeline, local organizations partner for Thursday blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services has partnered with local organizations for a blood drive on Thursday.

Lifeline Blood Services has partnered with the Jackson Equity Project, Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce, and Brown’s Creek District Association to further their mission.

Their goal is to provide safe blood products for the communities they serve.

Thursday, donors were able to attend and donate blood until 6 p.m.

Officials say it only takes one blood donation to save up to three lives.

“We’d like to invite everyone to come out today to donate blood, we are open until six today and you know donating blood in itself only takes five minutes, and so if you only have a little bit of time we encourage you to do so,” said Melinda Reid, Lifeline’s marketing manager.

To learn more about donating blood, click here.

