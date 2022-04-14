Mock crash shows dangers of distracted driving

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Riverside High School partnered with the first responders of Decatur County to demonstrate the consequences of distracted driving.

Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy says he wants to make sure every graduate knows the risks.

He says it is better to show than tell.

“It’s an event that we want to stage here for the students around prom and graduation. Maybe make a little bit of awareness to what could possibly happen,” Creasy said.

Creasy says this is the second time the city hosted this event, but he says they plan to possibly make this an annual occurrence.

“COVID kind of shut down the world after a while, so we skipped a couple of years. And David Whitaker here, the chief coordinator, along with all the emergency personnel got together and thought it would be a great idea. So this is actually the second time that I can remember,” Creasy said.

Decatur County Fire Chief David Whitaker says he doesn’t want any of the students getting hurt driving recklessly.

“These youth have spent 17 to 18 years to make their way through high school, and we don’t want them to make a last minute decision that can affect the rest of their lives,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker says it only takes a split second for a reckless driver to lose their life or take someone else’s.

“We want not just here in Decatur County, but all these students. We want them to be safe and we want them to think about these decisions,” Whitaker said.

Creasy says the city plans to host more informal events to educate the youth and residents alike.

