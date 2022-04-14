Mother, daughter arrested for allegedly threatening witness

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A mother and daughter have been arrested for allegedly threatening a witness.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in December of 2021, 50-year-old Willie Gates Jr. was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 57-year-old Jerry Yates in Tiptonville.

The TBI says 45-year-old Tara Gates, the wife of Willie Gates, and 19-year-old Cassheus Giles, the daughter of Tara Gates, threatened a witness into giving a false statement during the TBI’s investigation.

The two were taken into custody on Thursday, according to the TBI.

The TBI says Tara Gates has been charged with aggravated assault, coercion of a witness, criminal conspiracy, and false report.

The TBI says Giles has been charged with coercion of a witness, criminal conspiracy, and false report

