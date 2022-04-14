Mugshots : Madison County : 04/13/22 – 04/14/22

Teuntrez Robinson Teuntrez Robinson: Aggravated assault

Calab Riddle Calab Riddle: Violation of probation

Hunter Taylor Hunter Taylor: Failure to appear

Jeremy Cobb Jeremy Cobb: Aggravated domestic assault

Nakendra Cole Nakendra Cole: Simple domestic assault



Otis McGowen Otis McGowen: Disorderly conduct

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/14/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.