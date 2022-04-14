Ninth annual Hatchie BirdFest to begin April 22

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The ninth annual Hatchie BirdFest is coming later this month!

The three day event will span from April 22 to April 24, featuring a variety of events, according to a news release.

This year’s BirdFest includes a canoe trip on Oneal Lake in the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge, the Birds of Prey program, hikes, and seminars, according to a news release.

