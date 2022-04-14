Project brings faces of local veterans to Jackson parks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Soon when you walk through parks in Jackson, you will be able to admire local veterans.

In November, Jackson’s city parks will be home to Faces of Freedom banners, each honoring a veteran from our community.

The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition and the City of Jackson kicked off the Faces of Freedom veterans banner project Thursday morning.

“These will be 18 inch by 48 inch banners with photographs or images of veterans on them,” said Jackie Utley, Chair of the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition. “And these veterans can either be living or dead. So if you want to do your great grandfather who fought in the War of 1812, that’s great.”

348 banners will be hung up on utility poles in eight city parks, including Shirlene Mercer Park, Muse Park, Conger Park, Malesus Park, and Forest Hill Park.

You are able to honor the past and present veterans as well as active duty service members for the cost of $150 per banner.

“Our plan is to have these all in place by November 1st of this year,” Utley said. “Traditionally, this is Veterans Month because Veterans Day hits always on the 11th of November. And then they will remain in place until November 1st of 2024. So they’ll be up for two years.”

Veteran Larry Newsom says this is a great way to appreciate and recognize our Jackson and Madison County veterans.

“It makes me feel great,” Newsom said. “As a matter of fact, I’m gonna memorialize my father, who was a cavalry men and served in World War Two. I think it’s really going to add something to the veterans in the community. I think it’s a great idea and really is supported 100%. And I hope it’s very successful.”

To purchase a banner to honor your veteran, email wtnvetscoalition@gmail.com for more information.

