A Couple Of Dry Days And Showers Return This Weekend

Thursday Morning Forecast Update for April 14th:

Dry weather moves in over the next couple of days as high pressure settles in bringing lower to calm winds for a change and sunshine. Quiet weather will be with us until at least late evening Friday before rain moves back in on Friday night.

TODAY:

Starting off with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Take a light jacket as it will be a little chilly this morning with temperatures in the lower 40’s along with light north winds 5 mph. Sunshine along with a pretty nice afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60’s only light breezes around 3 to 7 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies will give way to mostly calm winds and cooler temperatures in the lower 40’s

FRIDAY:

Friday looks very similar to Thursday, but we should see in increase in clouds into the evening from the southerly winds that will be returning. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s depending on when the winds change direction. We will be rain free with a southerly breeze around 10 MPH into the afternoon.

Friday night will bring showers and a few storms as our next cold front moves through. Friday night lows will fall into the mid 50s and be warmer than the previous nights due to a brief increase in the humidity.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast looks a bit tricky as of now, but forecast guidance is suggesting more showers and weak storms to move through the area. As of early in the week, the weekend’s setup doesn’t look real likely for severe weather, but rain showers look more likely then not and showers look probable for Easter morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy this weekend and the winds will shift from the northeast on Saturday to more out of the east on Sunday as the low pressure system moves through. Highs will climb up into the upper 60s on Saturday and fall into the mid 60s on Sunday. Saturday and Sunday night lows will drop down to the upper 40s or around 50°. A system is coming, but what side of it we will be on here in West Tennessee will determine what we will see including our chances for storms or severe weather. Stay will WBBJ TV for more information as the week progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two seems highly unlikely. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

