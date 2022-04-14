Strong winds leave behind damage in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — One city is seeing the aftermath of Wednesday night’s strong winds.

“I can tell you it was the strongest winds I’ve ever been involved with outside of a tornado,” said LaRae Sliger, the Deputy Director for the Hardin County Fire Department.

Sliger says the whole county was affected by last night’s strong winds.

“We did have a lot of damage out in the county to barns, sheds, things like that. Large trees down across the county. Trees that you wouldn’t think would ever fall from some wind that went down,” Sliger said.

Sliger shared where most of the damage was.

“Was located here within the City of Savannah, which is our largest city in the county. We had multiple residential structures that had some damage. We had two families that were displaced, and we had the Red Cross help us get them somewhere to stay,” Sliger said.

She says there is good news despite having a lots of damage.

“No injuries or casualties reported across the county. It was all structural or property damage,” Sliger said.

One Savannah resident shared what she experienced during the storms.

“We took the cat, the devices, and ran into the basement, shut the door and we heard booms right then. The wind was so fast and so furious that I think the trees snapped immediately, and then it went on for a good five or 10 minutes,” said Deonne Ewoldt, a Savannah resident.

Once it was safe, Ewoldt and her family were able to see the damage.

“We went upstairs and we knew something had fallen. At least one or two trees, and then we found out we had two very large trees on the house and other two in the yard that are now getting repaired,” Ewoldt said.

Sliger says if you were affected by the storms, you can call the Hardin County EMA office at (731) 925-6178, and they can help direct you to any resources available.

