Tennessee man charged with killing parents of court witness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been charged in the killing of a couple who were taking their son to court to testify about a shooting that left the son disabled.

Shelby County prosecutors said Wednesday that Jaja Mani was indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the November 2020 shootings of Emmanuel Macdonal Sr. and Nancy Macdonal in Memphis.

According to prosecutors, investigators say the couple were preparing to take their 20-year-old son to criminal court to testify against a man who shot him when they were killed in the driveway of their home.

The son was seriously wounded but survived.

