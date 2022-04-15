Another Nice Day Before Some Thundershowers Return

Friday Forecast Update for April 15th:

Enjoy one more dry day ahead as the weekend will feature showers at times. A weak cold front will drop through the area tonight bringing back some rain to the area. A few thunderstorms will be in the mix and although the threat of severe weather is much lower with this event, it would still be good to stay weather aware going into tonight. Most of any rain will be out of the area by Saturday morning’s Easter egg hunts, but Showers look to be around for Easter Sunday morning as an area of low pressure slides just off to our southeast.

Starting with the lower 40’s and sunshine for another pleasant first half to our Friday, Mid 70s are coming for the afternoon and clouds will build late in the day.

Another round of thunderstorms looks likely Friday night into Saturday. Gusty winds will be possible with some of the storms. Showers chances and some weak storms will linger into your Easter weekend so be sure to keep an eye on the weather before you head out for any Easter egg hunts Saturday or Sunday service. We will have the latest details on Friday night’s storm threat and your hour by hour Easter weekend breakdown coming up here.

TODAY:

Today looks very similar to Thursday during the first half of the day, but we should see in increase in clouds into the afternoon from the southerly winds that will be returning. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s depending on how fast the clouds move on it. We will be rain free with a southerly breeze around 10-15 MPH into the afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 50s and be warmer than the previous nights due to an increase in the humidity. Storm chances will return Friday night after 10pm and will move through Madison county around midnight.

Some gusty storms can be expected and a severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. Tornadoes seem unlikely and the hail threat is low, but both scenarios cannot be ruled out either so be sure to stay weather aware tonight. With the already saturated ground, flooding could occur. The Storm Prediction Center currently has almost of West Tennessee under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe storms.

EASTER WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast looks a bit tricky as of now, but forecast guidance is suggesting more showers and weak storms to move through the area. After early Saturday morning, the weekend’s setup doesn’t look real likely for severe weather, but rain showers look more likely than not both days. Skies will be mostly cloudy this weekend but there will be a few periods of sunshine, especially on Saturday. The winds will shift from the north on Saturday to more out of the east on Sunday as the low pressure system moves through. Highs will climb up into the upper 60s on Saturday and fall into the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Saturday and Sunday night lows will drop down to the mid to upper 40s.

Although most of Saturday afternoon looks dry, some shower activity could pop up. Easter egg hunts Saturday could be dealing with some muddy and wet grounds so be prepared for the chance for some dirty kids. Sunday morning rain showers seem more likely then not so be prepared to dodge a few showers for Easter service Sunday morning. Rain showers will linger into the afternoon on Sunday as well but it will NOT be a total washout. A system is coming, but what side of it we will be on here in West Tennessee this weekend will determine what we will see including our chances for storms. Stay will WBBJ TV for more information as the week progresses.

MONDAY:

Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 60s and we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Showers are not expected but rain chances will still sit around 20% for the beginning of the day before the weekend’s system moves out. Monday night could be a bit chilly with lows falling down near 40°. Winds on Monday with come out of the northwest for most of the day.

TUESDAY :

Tuesday looks to be a mostly sunny, nice and dry day for West Tennessee as we transition between storm systems. Highs will stay below normal and reach the mid 60s due to the northerly breeze that will be hanging around most of the day. The winds will start to shift back to the south Tuesday night allowing lows to only fall into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Southerly winds will kick up Wednesday afternoon and that will warm temperatures back up into the low 70s. Forecast guidance is suggesting another chance for some showers and storms, but the overall confidence in the timing and severity of storms is still be determined. We will hope to have a better idea of what you can expect in the middle of next week by Monday in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Wednesday night lows will fall into the mid 50s before the weather improves again into the day on Thursday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, and another freeze in the next week or two seems highly unlikely. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April and I think that was the case this year as well, feel free to start your gardening. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm11738959/

Brian Davis IMDB