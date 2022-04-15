Tennessee tree planting grants applications available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Community Tree Planting Program is accepting applications for a program that pays half the cost of public tree planting projects.

According to a news release from the Agriculture Department, the grants can be used for planting trees on public property, rights-of-way and private nonprofit land with public access.

Funds can be used for purchasing and shipping trees, contracted planting, mulch, irrigation, and tree labels and signage.

Grantees are required to use Tennessee-grown trees.

Grants can also be used for planting in riparian areas on private property, although those grants are not available to individual landowners.

More information is available at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban.

For more Tennessee news, click here.