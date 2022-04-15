West Tennesseans prepare for Easter weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Easter Sunday around the corner, more people are preparing for the upcoming Easter egg hunts.









“It’s a community-wide event. After COVID, we’re just trying to encourage people to get out, and Mr. Bunny has stopped by and we’ve helped him hide the eggs,” said Cindy Whitsitt, the owner of Union Station Pottery.

All of the business in the shoppes of North Park are joining together to hide special prizes in the eggs for everyone of all ages.

Some of the shops include Mags and Lulu, Dumplin’s, Hattie’s, Vineyards, the Jackson Day Spa, J Kent Freeman Florist, and Union Station Pottery.

“The bunny has brought a lot of nice prizes, and our businesses have joined in with him. Hopefully everyone can get out and enjoy that. All of the eggs have a prize in them,” Whitsitt said.

If you’re worried about the rain chances this coming weekend, Whitsitt says that’s not a problem.

The eggs and gifts should still be around afterwards.

“The eggs should be secure. We’ve water tested them with Mr. Bunny. So they should be good and withstand whatever rain we’re going to get,” Whitsitt said.

Once you find your egg, just return to Union Station Pottery to claim your prizes.

The eggs are already hidden and can be found at North Park, Liberty Park, and Conger Park in Jackson.

“They’re out now. They’re ready. You can go anytime Friday, Saturday, or Sunday and find the eggs,” Whitsitt said.

But if you strike out, don’t worry. First Baptist Church in Milan will host an Easter egg hunt starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and Fellowship Bible Church will host a hunt starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday as well.

