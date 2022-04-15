West Tennesseans walk with Christ in Dyer

DYER, Tenn. — Local churches are getting ready for Easter Sunday in a unique way.

One of the organizers says it all started with a vision she got at the beginning of the year.

“God gave me a vision for an Easter event for the community of Dyer. A way to bring the churches together and the community together and break down some barriers that we have in our city,” said Kate Nicholas, the Minister at Holy New Beginning Ministries Church.

Nicholas says letting the community walk with Christ and re-enacting his trial and crucifixion set a milestone.

“This is the first time we’ve had it, and something pretty cool about it, this is the first tent revival in the city of Dyer and in this area that there has ever been so we were a part of history,” Nicholas said.

She says this event grew into something big.

“Into a three night tent revival where we had all different denominations, all different races of people coming together and worshiping and praising God for the whole week leading up to Easter Sunday,” Nicholas said.

One viewer says this event exceeded her expectations.

“You missed an act that was really natural, that looked like you were there on the hill of Calvary on the day he was crucified,” said Jackson resident Teresa Cawthon.

One participant who portrayed Jesus told how he felt being a part of this emotional event.

“Not worthy, but I came a long way through struggles with addiction, and Jesus is my savior and saved me from my addictions and I just want to do my part to spread the gospel,” said Eddie Criswell, who portrayed Jesus.

Nicholas says she hopes this event shares a message.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter your past, it doesn’t matter where you are right now, God will meet you wherever you’re at. And Jesus died for you just as much as he died for the next person,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas says there will be a sunrise service Sunday at 7 a.m. across from Dyer City Hall.

