White House Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year hiatus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping to stir up some “egg-citement” when the Easter Egg Roll returns Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome 30,000 kids and adults for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities.

The first lady is a teacher and calls it an “Egg-ucation Roll.”

The South Lawn will be turned into a school community with educational activities.

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara and actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth will participate.

It’s the first Easter egg roll hosted by the Bidens.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.