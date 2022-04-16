 Local choir partners with church to host free event for residents of West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Hub City Mass Choir hosted their third annual concert at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ Saturday evening.

Church and choir leaders say they wanted to bring the community together for one big event, ‘Easter in the Hub City.’



The choir’s director of operations, E.J. Shelton says they had a multitude of events lined up for the night.

“You’re going to be inspired. You’re going to be encouraged. You’re going to be uplifted , You’re going to hear great music, great singing. We’re going to have great fellowship with so many representatives that are here tonight and you’re going to have an all together good time,” said Shelton.

The co-founder of the Hub City Mass Choir, Stedman Robuck says the choir and the church have been working tirelessly to present the city with an event that’s unforgettable.

“Tonight is just a night full of just fun, freedom, unity… unity in the community. We’re just trying to come together to have a good time with professional music, professionalism, just lift up the standard and push the envelope for the city of Jackson,” said Robuck.

Sherman Whitelaw, an event coordinator says he’s excited to be able to perform again and gathered with his loved ones.

“The one thing I’m looking forward to the most is just the interaction with people. With COVID, having us down for the last three years, man I’m just happy to see people together, smiling, being able to touch each other and just having a great time laughing and talking,” said Whitelaw.

Organizer of the ‘Easter in the Hub City’ say if you missed this event, they plan to perform again next year.