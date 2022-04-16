New this week: ‘Better Call Saul,’ Bonnie Raitt and ‘Barry’

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Bonnie Raitt, Bob Odenkirk starts the long farewell season of “Better Call Saul” and “The Batman,” the biggest box-office hit so far this year, lands Monday on HBO Max.

Timed to Earth Day, the Walt Disney Co. will debut “Polar Bear,” a documentary that follows a mother polar bear and her cubs.

HBO’s dark comedy “Barry” returns for its pandemic-delayed third season while Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris star in “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” a series reworked from the 1976 film starring David Bowie.

