Pancake breakfast helps provide students with books

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local club heats up their griddle, so you don’t have to.

The Kiwanis Jackson Club hosts its annual pancake breakfast.





The funds raised helps The Read Team give summer backpacks to local second graders.

Leaders say many students don’t have books in their homes and their goal is to help as many children as possible.

“Our goal is to give them books and in the backpacks they get 5 books, they are age level appropriate for them and they get a summer packet with some fun literacy things,” said Kelly Christoferson, Program Director, The Read Team.

