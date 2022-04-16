Running or Hoppin’ down the bunny trail for a cause

JACKSON, Tenn. —Some local residents got a chance to lace up their running shoes for a good cause.

The 14th Annual Bunny Run took place at Union University.











The funds raised would help The Dream Center.

Some participants ran the 5K, others walked and some did a 1 mile bunny hop.

Organizers say this event helps the community in several ways.

“It’s competition, but for the kids it’s just a fun day. We tell the story of Jesus. That’s what this is all about and we don’t ever want to forget that,” said Gail Gustafson, Executive Director, The Dream Center.

Kids also participated in the event with an egg hunt.