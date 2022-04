The Easter Bunny visits Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Easter bunny made a pit stop in the Hub City today.

Local children and children at heart were able to spend some time with the Easter bunny and some of his friends.

Many took pictures and enjoyed bouncy houses and then, it was time for the egg hunt.





Some eggs were hidden across an area of Muse Park including the playground, trees and a garden.

Everyone took part in looking to see who could find the most eggs.