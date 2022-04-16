Unique event delivers Easter eggs from the sky

LEXINGTON, Tenn. –While we were experiencing rain falling last night, one local church had eggs falling from the sky today.

“Our leadership team at The Well Church, we decided that we wanted to do something awesome for families on Easter weekend, so that they can come celebrate the greatest day on earth and that is the resurrection of our Savior,” said Terrie Bromley, Sr. Pastor, The Well Church.









The Well Church in Lexington celebrated Easter weekend in a one of a kind way.

“We are doing things from Easter crafts to free food, bouncy houses and of course, the big main event will be our helicopter egg drop, where we’re dropping thousands of eggs from the sky,” Bromley said.

Kevin Bromley, a Senior Pastor with The Well Church, says this event was a big achievement.

“To our knowledge, in our area, this is the first time that a big helicopter egg drop has been done in our area,” Bromley said.

He says they were hoping the weather wouldn’t steer residents away from coming to the event.

“We were expecting a good number of people, but this has exceeded our expectations today, considering the rainfall we had last night in the area. And the community support here has been outstanding,” Bromley said.

Bromley says the community helps make this event special.

“This says a lot about our community. We’ve got a great community here in Lexington. We’re just very privileged to be a part of this community,” Bromley said.

The Well Church will be hosting a service at their new property Easter morning at 10:30 a.m.

The church address is 587 East Church Street in Lexington.