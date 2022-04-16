West TN community enjoys Easter egg hunt

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. –Kids from all over West Tennessee gathered for the hunt of a lifetime.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department hosted their annual Beech Bluff Easter Egg Hunt.

The Sheriff of Henderson County, Brian Duke says seeing the community come together is always a blast.

“We love giving back to the community. The sheriff’s office is not just about fighting crime and putting people in jail. There is another side to it. You know we want to be a part of our community and offer positive things for our community. This is one of them,” Duke said.

Sheriff Duke says the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department will host more events in the future.