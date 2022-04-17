Churchgoers enjoy a modern Easter service

JACKSON, Tenn. –Many residents celebrated Easter service with a modern twist.

“I’m able to kind of get into the rhythm a little more in our modern service. It has a full band, drums, guitar and a lot of the songs are modern, current worship songs that people might hear on the radio,” said Kevin Glenn, Lead pastor, Northside Church.







Northside Church leaders held an Easter service wanting to share hope in the community.

“What we wanted to do today, was look at how the scripture really conveyed how hope can rise up out of hopelessness, and how life can rise up out of circumstances where it seems death is the only way,” Glenn said.

Lead Pastor Glenn also used mountain goats as an example to help explain a passage during the service.

“Joy is experienced as having a firm footing and stability in and on treacherous terrain, and so joy isn’t something we experience apart from difficulty but something that we experience in the midst of difficulty. That’s why I used the image of those goats because if you see the video, they’re jumping around like they’re having a ball on a very dangerous and difficult setting,” Glenn said.

One worshiper says Easter service helps bring everyone together.

“You get to see extended families come and visit, that have been out of town, so it’s so neat to see the people that you go to church with, that you love that you serve with, that you attend with and you get to see some of their family when you come in,” said Carey Sisson, Churchgoer from Crockett County.

Northside Church hosts its traditional services Sundays at 8:00 a.m and 10:00 a.m, and their modern services at 9:15 a.m.