Easter event brings HOPE to local youth

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group brings back fun event for Hub City kids.

Hope Lodge #144 PHA held it’s second annual Community Easter Day in Jackson. The non-profit event took place on Saturday at Parkview Elementary School from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Brother Charles Curry

The masonic lodge wants to show their appreciation for the kids in the community, and let the public know that although violence is prevalent, Jackson still has so much good to offer its youth.

The organization prides themselves on values of hope, faith, and charity. Members say they are dedicated to help make positive changes within the local community, especially for younger generations.

The event was presented with help from the West TN Firefighters, Radio Rasheed and Gary Billa.

Hope Lodge #144 PHA hopes to continue to host more events in the future for area youth.