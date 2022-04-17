Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in US, Europe

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children.

They think it may related to a type of virus usually associated with colds.

The U.K., U.S., Ireland and Spain have all reported cases in which children came down with hepatitis — an inflammation of the liver that in some cases can become life-threatening.

The U.S. cases were all in Alabama, but officials are looking for other cases elsewhere. None of the children have died, but a few needed liver transplants.

