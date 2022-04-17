Thunderstorms Return Tonight, Sunshine Returns Monday

Sunday Forecast Update for April 17th:

Another low pressure disturbance will roll through the area late this evening bringing more organized rain to the west Tennessee. Showers and heavy downpours return through midnight before trending out of the region in the early morning hours. A return to sunshine for the start of the work week with additional rain chances and warmer temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday with drier and much warmer weather late week.

HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT:

Futurecast shows rain getting more concentrated over the area with the heaviest of rain between 7 and 11 pm. Some thunderstorms were in the mix as well but none of which look severe. A couple the storms will be capable of producing several lightning strikes so be ready to get somewhere safe if the lightning approaches your location tonight.

TONIGHT:

Rain getting heavy again along with some thunder especially through 11 pm before moving east and trending out of the area, lows around 45 by morning.

MONDAY:

Starting off with mostly cloudy and damp conditions around sunrise with skies gradually clearing through mid morning. Highs will top out around 62 with sunshine in the afternoon. Breezy north winds 10 to 15 mph.

WORK WEEK AHEAD:

Monday and Tuesday look dry with sunshine both days and highs in the lower 60’s. Wednesday, a weak disturbance moves through and rain chances start to climb with some isolated pop up showers by afternoon and highs around 70. Better chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s. Clearing out Thursday night and warmer with highs on Friday in the lower 80’s. Warm and summer like on Saturday with highs approaching the mid 80’s! Showers and storms look to return into late Sunday along with slightly cooler temperatures.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring is still well in effect with active weather patterns every few days. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

